Market outlook: The rough patch should end soon

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Sachin Pal Moneycontrol Research Equity markets were on a song for the better part of July, August and September as the Nifty 50 raced from 15,000 to 18,600. However, worries about economic growth outlook have once again turned investor sentiment sour in November. While inflationary fears and a fresh surge in Coronavirus cases across some countries have led to a correction in equities in the past few weeks, investors should not worry too much as the broader macro trends continue to...