Marico: Volume growth hit by slowdown in consumption, higher inflation

Marico | Revenue growth in Q3FY22 was in double digits, while volumes were flat, owing to the weaker consumption sentiment and a strong base. The International business delivered high teen constant currency growth on a healthy base. All markets fared positively, led by Bangladesh and a smart recovery in Vietnam.

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Marico’s (CMP: Rs 514; Market capitalisation: Rs 66,434 crore) December 2021 quarterly update highlighted slowing consumption patterns due to rising inflation and its impact on overall disposable incomes. The update also mentioned about rising mobility. This led to some degree of pent-up demand for discretionary and out-of-home consumption. On a consolidated basis, revenue for the December 2021 quarter grew in low teens, year on year (YoY) compared with 16 percent in the December 2020 quarter. Gross margins are likely to improve...