English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    • SBI Life
    Live: Live: JSPL MD decodes Budget
    Budget 2023
    Budget 2023
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMoneycontrol Research

    MapmyIndia: Growth step-up bears out re-rating potential

    Strong margins and growth along with its large addressable market justify the premium valuation

    Nitin Sharma
    February 02, 2023 / 12:42 PM IST
    MapmyIndia: Growth step-up bears out re-rating potential

    Unlike most tech businesses, MapmyIndia's strong margins and growth along with its large addressable market justify the premium valuation

    PRO Only Highlights
     Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
     Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
     Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

    Highlights Revenue growth of 56 percent YoY EBITDA margin of 41.2 percent 9mFY23 Map led business EBITDA margin at 53 percent Marketing spending halved sequentially Two acquisitions including one in Drone Tech MapmyIndia (CE Info systems; CMP: Rs 1,135.99; Market Capitalisation: Rs 6,095 crore) has reported a 56 percent  year-on-year (YoY) revenue growth in a seasonally weak quarter along with an expansion, both YoY and sequential, in the EBITDA margin. Top-line growth was led by the A&M segment, which grew 44.8 percent YoY, significantly above the...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Tech hiring hits the skids

      Jan 31, 2023 / 03:26 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Tribal vote key to elections in Tripura, retail traders have an uphill task, pe...

      Read Now
    • PRO Weekender

      Moneycontrol Pro Weekender: The downsizing of Davos Man

      Jan 21, 2023 / 10:10 AM IST

      The World Economic Forum has been desperately trying to reinvent itself, but Davos Man’s heydays are a thing of the past

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers