MapmyIndia: Growth step-up bears out re-rating potential

Unlike most tech businesses, MapmyIndia's strong margins and growth along with its large addressable market justify the premium valuation

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights Revenue growth of 56 percent YoY EBITDA margin of 41.2 percent 9mFY23 Map led business EBITDA margin at 53 percent Marketing spending halved sequentially Two acquisitions including one in Drone Tech MapmyIndia (CE Info systems; CMP: Rs 1,135.99; Market Capitalisation: Rs 6,095 crore) has reported a 56 percent year-on-year (YoY) revenue growth in a seasonally weak quarter along with an expansion, both YoY and sequential, in the EBITDA margin. Top-line growth was led by the A&M segment, which grew 44.8 percent YoY, significantly above the...