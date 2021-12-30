Mahanagar Gas: Meaningful correction from the peak. Good time to buy?

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Mahanagar Gas Ltd (MGL; CMP Rs 857.35; Market Capitalisation: Rs 8,468 crore) has corrected 28 percent since September 2021. The enormous rise in international spot gas prices is gradually getting passed on and the looming risk of open access-driven competition while being tangible, is likely to be gradual and may be limited to 10-15 percent in the first few years. Q2FY22 performance The second-quarter revenue jumped 34.9 percent sequentially to Rs 830 crore on strong volumes and better realisations. The EBITDA margin...