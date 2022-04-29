Macrotech Developers: More than promising

Representative image.

Post COVID, a strong recovery in the real-estate market has helped companies like Macrotech Developers (Lodha) to leverage its capabilities, given the strong presence in the high-growth markets and huge unsold inventory it was carrying. Fiscal 2022 had come as a blessing, with the company reporting one of its best performances. Result analysis During the quarter that ended in March 2022, the company reported a strong 36 percent year-on-year (YoY) growth in revenue. During the quarter, the company booked pre-sales of close...