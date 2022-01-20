L&T Infotech – Can the stellar show result in further rerating?

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

We had recommended taking profit in L&T Infotech (LTI) in October ’21 as the strong run-up in the stock warranted the same. It’s pertinent to mention here that LTI (CMP: Rs 6697 Market Cap: Rs 117,347 crore) had underperformed both the Nifty and the IT index in the past three months. However, the exceptionally strong Q3 in terms of execution, management of margin, order traction and outlook should make investors revisit the investment thesis whether it is a buy...