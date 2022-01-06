MARKET NEWS

Laurus Labs: Pick-up in fermentation opportunity a key watch

As per a recent presentation by chief business officer, Laurus Bio, Rajesh Krishnamurthy, for most of the cultivated meat manufacturers, about two-thirds of the variable cost is triggered by proteins and protein growth factors. And Laurus plans to reduce its cost through economies of scale and process innovation.

Anubhav Sahu
January 06, 2022 / 12:04 PM IST
Laurus Labs: Pick-up in fermentation opportunity a key watch

Laurus Labs

Highlights: Biotech business ramp-up expected in coming quarters Management highlights strong potential to squeeze cost in fermentation Investment in ImmunoACT: exposure to advanced therapies for autoimmune and oncology Demand for Molnupiravir can be near-term growth catalyst Long-term growth to be led by diversification away from ARVs While Laurus Labs' (CMP: Rs 527; Market Cap: Rs 28,332 crore) recent result was hit by weak ARV-API (antiretroviral - active pharmaceutical ingredient) sales, there are a few immediate and long-term levers that garner investors' attention.

