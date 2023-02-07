English
    KPIT: Strong quarterly numbers, but does rich valuation support upside?

    KPIT expects to beat its FY23 guidance and is of the view that overall growth can be more than 33 percent with more than 24 percent organic growth

    Nitin Sharma
    February 07, 2023 / 09:54 AM IST
    KPIT: Strong quarterly numbers, but does rich valuation support upside?

    Overall, the company is on strong footing with revenue and deal pipeline visibility and well placed to drive growth from the ongoing transformation in the automotive industry

    PRO Only Highlights
     Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
     Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
     Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

    Highlights  Organic Revenue growth of 4.9 percent over 2Q23 EBITDA margin of 18.5 percent Technica Revenue $14 million with 20 percent EBIT margin Deal wins of $272 million includes $100 million with Renault Management confident of beating revenue outlook An interim dividend of Rs 1.45 per share declared. Valuation rich Software service provider KPIT (CMP: Rs 776.30; Market Capitalization: Rs 21,281 crore) reported another quarter with a strong set of numbers that put revenue ahead of expectations and margin in line with street estimates. Revenue jumped 23.1 percent sequentially...

