    KPIT: A compelling CASE for long-term investment

    The KPIT management reiterated the revenue guidance of 18-21 percent in CC terms for FY23, with an 18-19 percent EBIT margin

    Nitin Sharma
    July 28, 2022 / 11:12 AM IST
    PRO Only Highlights
     Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
     Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
     Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

    KPIT Technologies (CMP: Rs 527.20; MarketCap: Rs 14,452 Crore) has reported better-than-expected results in the first quarter of the current fiscal with a sequential constant currency growth of 6 percent led by electric powertrain & architecture and middleware businesses. The passenger car vertical grew faster than the commercial vehicle vertical. The EBITDA margin was also ahead of the guidance, propelled by revenue growth and operational efficiency. 1Q23 Performance  (image) (image) (image) Hiring outlook  KPIT added around 938 to its headcount during the...

