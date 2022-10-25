Kotak Mahindra Bank Q2 FY23 – Why a stock to add on decline

Highlights Strong result from the bank Asset quality pristine, negligible slippage, more than adequate provision Strong NIM expansion, has levers to maintain good margin Deposits struggle, term deposits picked up, CASA languishing Capital market linked businesses lag Long-term value creator to be added on every correction Uday Kotak calls it the “Cinderella moment of Indian banking” and Kotak Mahindra Bank (Kotak Bank, CMP: Rs 1903, Market Cap: Rs 3,77,816 crore), undoubtedly, is making the most of this environment with pristine asset quality, a very strong growth...
