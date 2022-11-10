Kaynes Tech IPO: Should you consider it, despite the expensive valuation?

Representative image

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights Issue size of Rs 858 crore Implied market cap of Rs 3,413 crore One of the highest margins in the industry FY22 PE of 81.9x Apply for listing gains The initial public offer (IPO) of Kaynes Technology, an EMS (electronic manufacturing services) business player, is opening on Thursday (November 10). Kaynes intends to raise Rs 858 crore through a primary issue of Rs 530 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 5.58 million shares. (image) (image) ESDM industry (image) (image) (image) (image)...