Is a profitable Zomato a good meal for investors?

The Zomato management has guided to a group revenue growth of 40 percent plus for the next couple of years

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights 17.5% sequential jump in revenue, driven by food delivery business & Hyperpure Rs 16.8 crore tax write-off leads to a net profit of Rs 1.8 crore in the quarter Hyperpure changes leads to restaurant churn and higher AOV Revenue guidance of 40%-plus for the next couple of years Valuation at 6.6x MCap to sales Zomato (CMP: Rs 95.40; Market Capitalisation: Rs 82,086 crore) delivered its Q1FY24 results, with a surprise positive-adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) at the group level. The reported EBITDA...