Ideas for Profit | What makes Cadila Healthcare a formidable player in COVID times?

Cadila Healthcare is one of the largest manufacturers of COVID-19 treatment drug, Dexamethasone and the second-largest manufacturer of hydroxychloroquine (HCQS).

The company recently launched Remdesivir under a licensing agreement with Gilead and anticipates the COVID-19 vaccine to be available for public use in Q1 FY21 if trials are successful.

It has much to offer within the realm of COVID treatment and beyond.

In this edition of Ideas for Profit, Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra explains what makes this vaccine candidate a worthy investment bet even after the fading of the HCQS opportunity.