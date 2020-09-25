172@29@17@241!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|moneycontrol-research|ideas-for-profit-what-makes-cadila-healthcare-a-formidable-player-in-covid-times-5883471.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Subscribe to PRO at just Rs.33 per month. Use code SUPERPRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMoneycontrol Research
Last Updated : Sep 25, 2020 03:55 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Ideas for Profit | What makes Cadila Healthcare a formidable player in COVID times?

In this edition of Ideas for Profit, Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra explains what makes this vaccine candidate a worthy investment bet even after the fading of the HCQS opportunity

Moneycontrol News

Cadila Healthcare is one of the largest manufacturers of COVID-19 treatment drug, Dexamethasone and the second-largest manufacturer of hydroxychloroquine (HCQS).

The company recently launched Remdesivir under a licensing agreement with Gilead and anticipates the COVID-19 vaccine to be available for public use in Q1 FY21 if trials are successful.

It has much to offer within the realm of COVID treatment and beyond.

Close
In this edition of Ideas for Profit, Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra explains what makes this vaccine candidate a worthy investment bet even after the fading of the HCQS opportunity.
First Published on Sep 25, 2020 03:55 pm

tags #Cadila Healthcare #Ideas For Profit #Moneycontrol Videos #video

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.