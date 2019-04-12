App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMoneycontrol Research
Last Updated : Apr 12, 2019 03:24 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Ideas for Profit | Giant size makes GIC Re a safe bet in the risk business; buy for the long term

Neha Dave @nehadave01
Whatsapp

Highlights:
Largest player in the reinsurance space
- Reinsurance sector in sweet spot, to track strong growth in non-life segment
- Foreign players now permitted in the sector
- GIC has competitive advantage due to obligatory business and first preference granted by regulations
- Profit growth, aided by investment income and reasonable valuations, make it a buy

-------------------------------------------------------

General Insurance of India (GIC Re) is India’s largest reinsurance company. Owned by the government of India, it accounted for around 60 percent of the premiums passed on by Indian insurers to reinsurers during FY18. With growing international presence, the company is now the 10th largest reinsurer in the world, based on net premium as per Standard & Poor's.

While there is inherent volatility in the risk-underwriting business, GIC Re is the only listed reinsurer, making it a stock worth looking at.

Reinsurance sector growing at a healthy rate
The Indian reinsurance market, estimated to be around Rs 48,000 crore as at FY18-end, has witnessed a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of around 16 percent in the past 10 years. Most reinsurance premiums written in India comes from the non-life segment (an average of more than 95 percent in the past five years). Hence, future growth in reinsurance premiums is contingent on growth in the non-life insurance segment as well as percentage of premiums passed on to reinsurers.

related news

We see high-teen growth (16-17 percent) for the non–life insurance sector over the next few years as market is grossly underpenetrated and there are multiple growth levers for sub-segments like motor and health insurance. Thanks to the growing overall pie of non–life premium, reinsurance premium stands to increase even though proportion of premium retained by non-life companies is also rising. Crisil expects reinsurance premiums in India to increase 11-14 percent CAGR over the next three years to Rs 70,000 crore by FY22.

GIC Re has a competitive advantage

Until recently, GIC Re was India’s only domestic reinsurer. However, the recent change in regulations enabled foreign reinsurance companies to compete in India. At present, 11 reinsurers operate out of India. In addition to GIC Re, nine are foreign reinsurers (Lloyds, Swiss Re, Munich Re, SCOR SE, RGA, Hannover Re, XL Catlin, Gen Re et al) and the other one is a private Indian reinsurer: ITI Re. Granted license in FY17, ITI Re is yet to commence the business.

Despite this change, we expect GIC Re to continue to retain its dominant position because regulation guarantees minimum business to it from primary insurers. The two main regulations that confers competitive advantage for GIC Re over other reinsurers in India are:

Mandatory cession of premium

All direct insurers in India are required to cede a minimum five percent of their every non-life policies premiums to GIC Re. This minimum rate of cessions has been falling from 20 percent initially to 15 percent in FY06, to 10 percent in FY12 to 5 percent in FY13, where it remains currently. These obligatory cessions in a way guarantees business to GIC Re. That said, obligatory cessions may also require GIC Re to reinsure unprofitable business. For example, the company is required to accept five percent of third-party motor insurance risks in India, which has historically had high losses.

First preference in reinsurance

Under regulations set out by the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI), insurers are required to offer business to GIC Re first. The regulator recently relaxed the norms for foreign reinsurers that have set-up shop in India, but retained the right of first refusal for the state-owned GIC Re. If the latter declines to accept the risk, only then it would be given to the branches of foreign reinsurers.

However, to drive up competition in the market, which is currently dominated by GIC Re, regulations allow insurance companies to simultaneously seek terms from at least four foreign reinsurance branches. If the Indian reinsurers cannot match the rates quoted by their foreign counterparts, then they stand to lose business. The step likely to trigger intense competition in the country’s reinsurance space, but GIC Re still has an advantage.

Favourable investment income offsets modest underwriting performance
GIC Re witnessed an around 71 percent CAGR increase in domestic gross premium between FY16 and FY18, driven by crop insurance, following the introduction of Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY), the government’s push to raise the country’s insured crop area.

GIC premium

For 9M FY19, overall growth in gross premium moderated to 8.6 percent due to normalising crop insurance growth for non-life companies. Growth was mainly driven by its international business, which constitutes around 27 percent of total gross premium. Going forward, we can expect a low double-digit growth in premium driven by its overseas business.

GIC business

Despite strong premium growth, the reinsurer reported an underwriting loss in FY18 and also in 9M FY19. The combined ratio, measure of insurance company’s profitability expressed as total cost to total revenue, stood at 107.6 percent for 9M FY19. The weak combined ratio was mainly on the back of higher claims/loss ratio at 92 percent, while the commission and expense ratio was slightly better at 15.2 percent.

Consistent and favourable investment income more than offsets the underwriting loss. As a result, the reinsurer reported a profit of Rs 1,621 crore in 9M FY19.

Solvency ratio, at 184 percent, was comfortably above the regulatory requirement of 150 percent. This, along with the double-digit return on equity (RoE), should help maintain growth for the next couple of years before having to raise fresh capital.

Reasonable valuation

Being the leader in reinsurance in India, GIC Re has competitive strengths in terms of strong underwriting and actuarial capabilities. It is well poised for growth, with an increase in insurance penetration, focus on profitable segments and improvement in operating efficiency. Though we are comfortable about GIC Re in the long run, the stock will react to its underwriting performance in the short term and could be volatile.

The counter is already down more than 30 percent from its 52-week high and is currently trading at two times its trailing book. With FY20 RoE estimated at 12-15 percent, the current valuation looks reasonable.

In the absence of a comparable listed peer, GIC Re trades as a proxy for the sector. Investors with a long-term horizon and wanting to participate in the growth in the reinsurance sector can consider this stock.

For more research articles, visit our Moneycontrol Research page

Disclaimer: Moneycontrol Research analysts do not hold positions in the companies discussed here
First Published on Apr 12, 2019 03:24 pm

tags #General Insurance Corporation (GIC) #GIC Re #moneycontrol analysis #Moneycontrol Research #reinsurance #The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI)

most popular

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

More From

Student of the Year 2 trailer: Love, drama, action; has everything to ...

Game of Thrones season 8: Here's everything the teasers and trailers t ...

PewDiePie takes down both his songs defaming India post Delhi HC order ...

IPL 2019: MS Dhoni to pay a hefty price for arguing with the umpires o ...

Student of The Year 2: Tiger Shroff is back with another powerful dial ...

Is Malaika Arora's cryptic post about a soulmate dedicated to Arjun Ka ...

Vogue BFF's: Ishaan Khatter is embarrassed as he strips on Neha Dhupia ...

Sara Ali Khan is missing her mom while wandering on the streets of New ...

Student of The Year 2 trailer launch LIVE updates: Welcome the brand n ...

CPI(Maoist) Claims Responsibility for Chhattisgarh Blast That Killed D ...

IPL 2019 Live Score, KKR vs DC Match at Kolkata: KKR Look to Win Again ...

IPL 2019 | Steyn Set to Replace Coulter-Nile at RCB

SpiceJet Shares Zoom 8.5% on Plans to Induct 16 Boeing 737-800 NG Airc ...

SC Demolished Modi, Jaitley, BJP's Stand on Electoral Bonds, Says Yech ...

IPL 2019 | ‘Hope for DC Support Too!’ – Local Boy Ganguly's Mess ...

DC, Marvel Crossover No One Was Waiting For: Twitter Roasts 'Student O ...

There are no Ready-made Women Role Models as Administrators, Says Jami ...

Revolt Intellicorp Releases First Sketch of the AI-Enabled Smart Motor ...

Lok Sabha Elections 2019 LIVE: BJP complains Election Commission again ...

Election Commission bans NaMo TV from airing political content

BJP govt brought unemployment out of the closet, says Maneka Gandhi

Not approaching politics as a star, says Congress' candidate Urmila Ma ...

Explainer: What are electoral bonds?

CNBC-TV18 Market Live: Sensex gains 80 points, Nifty above 11,600 led ...

SBICAP Securities expects larger banks with healthy capitalisation to ...

Rupee snaps 3-day gaining streak, opens at 69.08 a dollar

Macquarie expects FIIs inflows to stay in H2, but no significant upsid ...

BJP may benefit from Karnataka voters' tendency to back different part ...

Julian Assange arrested: WikiLeaks founder’s extradition to US likel ...

Lok Sabha Election 2019: Naxals disrupt polling in Chhattisgarh, Andhr ...

Student of the Year 2 trailer: Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday, Tara Sutar ...

Disney Plus streaming service confirmed for 12 Nov, subscriptions star ...

Europa League: Vintage Arsenal show collective flair to suffocate leth ...

Via Francigena: Walking the 1,200-year old pilgrim path in Tuscany

Sudha Menon, author of Feisty at Fifty, on the importance of writing f ...

Jet Airways crisis: Airline operated widebody planes to gain revenue i ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.