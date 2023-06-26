Ideaforge IPO: Invest for long-term compounding

Key highlights · Promoted and run by passionate entrepreneurs · Enjoys strong market share, supported by product leadership · Strong focus on innovation, research and technology · Present across the value chain having superior product profiles · Enjoys strong margins and superior return ratios · IPO priced reasonably, supported by earnings and prospects Ankit Mehta and Rahul Singh, co-founders of Ideaforge, were passionate about making drones. What they started as a college project at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Bombay,...