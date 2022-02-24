How prepared is Russia to deal with sanctions?

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

The US and allies have responded to Russia’s recognition of the two separatist territories of Ukraine — Donetsk and Luhansk — with sanctions. The barrage of sanctions announced by the US, the European Union, Britain, Japan and others are extensive, ranging from cutting off Russia's access to western financing to travel bans on Russian oligarchs to freezing assets of Russian banks. Among the most important, politically, Germany has halted Nord Stream 2 – the gas pipeline running from Russia to...