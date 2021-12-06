Home First Finance -- Can the stock move up despite the rich valuations?

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Home First Finance Company Ltd (HFFC), a technology-driven affordable housing finance company, has been a consistent performer, growing its book exponentially at a compounded annual growth rate of 48.7 percent in the past four years. Backed by centralised underwriting and having presence across 13 states covering 81 districts in India, HFFC provides home loans to first-time buyers with a focus on salaried individuals having income of less than Rs 50,000 per month. The company’s asset under management (AUM) stood at Rs...