Hikal: Green compliance issues weigh heavy on valuation

hikal

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights GPCB orders closure of Panoli unit over compliance lapse In January 2022, Taloja plant was directed to be closed by MPCB Revenue impact of closure could be significant Hikal is once again under the scanner of a state pollution control board -- this time by the Gujarat Pollution Control Board (GPCB) over its Panoli plant. The GPCB has directed the company on 21st July 2023 to cease operations at Panoli over alleged violations of certain provisions of the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986. This...