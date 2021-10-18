MARKET NEWS

HCL Tech – Why the margin of safety is so high

While products and platform business remain a joker in the pack, the undemanding valuation of HCL Tech, relative to peers, offers a great margin of comfort

Madhuchanda Dey
October 18, 2021 / 10:25 AM IST
PRO Only Highlights
 Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
 Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
 Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

HCL Tech (CMP: Rs1251, Market cap: Rs3,39,520 crore) has delivered an interesting quarter, with the services business showing strong momentum. However, a decline in the products and platforms revenue dragged down growth and impacted margins. The unchanged guidance too was a fallout of the same. Investors, however, should take heart from the decent supply-side management with the continuation of strong hiring and robust order inflows. While the headcount addition and order book growth point to a strong outlook ahead...

