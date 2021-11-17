MARKET NEWS

HomeNewsBusinessMoneycontrol Research

Go Fashion India IPO: Will this apparel player make a strong debut at the bourses?

GFIL is trading at a comparable valuation to peers, despite a better margin profile, thus providing scope for re-rating

Bharat Gianani
November 17, 2021 / 09:12 AM IST
Go Fashion India IPO: Will this apparel player make a strong debut at the bourses?

PRO Only Highlights
 Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
 Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
 Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Go Fashion India Limited (GFIL) is a women bottom wear player, selling products under the Go Colours brand. The company has a decent 8 percent market share in the segment, with a wide variety of products catering to all sizes. Post COVID-19 disruptions, the company plans to accelerate store expansion, and it has a huge potential to gain share from the unorganised segment. GFIL is trading at a comparable valuation to peers, despite a better margin profile, thus providing scope...

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers