Gland Pharma: Inorganic opportunity a key watch in near term

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Gland Pharma (CMP: Rs 2,573; M Cap: Rs 42,375 crore) is a unique play on the expanding domain of generic injectables. So far, its strong CDMO platform and impeccable regulatory compliance history has helped it to gain a leading market share in some of the generic injectables, such as Levetiracetam, Ondansetron and Vancomycin. However, as competitive intensity increases, one needs to track how the company forays into complex injectables. Supplementing capabilities In FY22, the company has added four production lines at the...