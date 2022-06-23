English
    Gland Pharma: Inorganic opportunity a key watch in near term

    While in the near term, the equity market looks fragile, Gland Pharma makes a cut for the longer haul. This is because of the rising prevalence of chronic diseases and growth of biologics, wherein injectables have a role in treatment and drug delivery

    Anubhav Sahu
    June 23, 2022 / 11:29 AM IST
    Gland Pharma (CMP: Rs 2,573; M Cap: Rs 42,375 crore) is a unique play on the expanding domain of generic injectables. So far, its strong CDMO platform and  impeccable regulatory compliance history has helped it to gain a leading market share in some of the generic injectables, such as Levetiracetam, Ondansetron and Vancomycin. However, as competitive intensity increases, one needs to track how the company forays into complex injectables. Supplementing capabilities In FY22, the company has added four production lines at the...

