Fed policy: How do investors take position after a hawkish pause?

Fed

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights Fed opts for pause to watch for cumulative effect of tightening so far Still projects for further scope of rate hikes due to elevated core inflation Easing of wage cost crucial to clamp services inflation Wait for pullback for domestic themes; accumulate beaten down global cyclicals Fed’s decision for a rate “pause” on Wednesday (June 14) is in line with the signal provided after the last policy meet. Expectations were rife that there would be some signpost for the end of the rate...