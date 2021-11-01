Dixon Technologies: Going from strength to strength

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Contract manufacturer Dixon Technologies delivered another strong quarter with positive momentum across all business lines and the strengthening of order backlog. The management is confident of growth, and continues to navigate the short-term uncertainties of the Covid recovery. Results snapshot (image) Dixon’s Q2 sales surged 71 percent from last year to a little over Rs 2,800 crore. Gross margin came in weaker on the back of a change in the product mix and commodity headwinds, but second-quarter earnings turned out to...