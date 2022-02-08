MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Associate Partners:

    • Kotak Mutual Fund
    • Pharmeasy
    • Indiabulls
    • State Bank of India
    • CoinSwitch Kuber

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Technology Partner

    Dell Technologies

    Associate Partners

    Kotak Mutual Fund
    Pharmeasy
    Indiabulls
    State Bank of India
    CoinSwitch Kuber
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMoneycontrol Research

    CMS Info Systems: Growth at a reasonable price

    CMS Info Systems has multiple growth drivers and has seen a good response to its recently launched technology solutions business.

    Nitin Sharma
    February 08, 2022 / 11:02 AM IST
    CMS Info Systems: Growth at a reasonable price

    PRO Only Highlights
     Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
     Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
     Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

    CMS Info Systems (CMP: Rs 281.10; MCap: Rs 4,160 crore) has reported a strong set of numbers in its maiden quarterly earnings. Revenue grew 8.5 percent sequentially and 21.4 percent over 3Q21, while the EBITDA grew 11.6 percent over the last quarter to Rs 105.1 crore. The EBITDA margin expanded 70 basis points over 2Q21 to 26 percent. CMS Info won an order for its security software to be deployed in 7000 ATMs. The company's order book for managed...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Reserve Bank of India faces tough choice in monetary policy

      Feb 7, 2022 / 03:32 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: S Naren on rising yields, the allure of Mas Financial, IndiGo spreads its wings, SBI going strong, the Eastern Window, the Bharat Pe muddle and more

      Read Now
    • PRO Weekender

      Moneycontrol Pro Weekender | A compliment from Mr Chidambaram

      Feb 5, 2022 / 11:46 AM IST

      Former FM may have dubbed this year’s Budget as ‘the most capitalist ever’, but statistics suggest otherwise

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers