Cipla: Steady improvement in business, but valuation expensive

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights US business benefits from new products Ex-Covid domestic sales grew by 15 percent Key near-term launches to watch– Advair & Abraxane Valuation ahead of peers The quarterly numbers of Cipla (CMP: Rs 1,146; Market Cap: Rs 92,496 crore) were aided by the traction in the base business in India and gains from the new products in the US market. Gross margins also improved, though part of it is due to the transitional gains from the launches in the US market. Going forward, the launch...