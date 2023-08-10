Bharat Forge Q1: Strong set of numbers, valuation demanding

Bharat-Forge

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights Company posted a strong set of numbers in Q1 FY24 driven by higher demand Domestic business outlook very promising Demand momentum is picking up in export markets EV, aerospace, and defence segments offer significant opportunities Demanding valuation Bharat Forge (BFL; CMP: Rs 974; Market Cap: Rs 45,060 crore), a leading metal forging auto ancillary company, has posted a strong set of numbers for the first quarter of FY24, driven by an improvement in demand in both domestic and international markets. The medium- to long-term demand...