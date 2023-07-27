Bajaj Finance posts stellar Q1 FY24 earnings, but concerns are rising

aa

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights Solid loan growth, asset quality at its best Margins moderate Operating leverage playing out Valuation rich Bajaj Finance (BFL) (CMP: Rs;7,431 MCAP: Rs 450,261 crore) saw yet another quarter of strong performance with net profit rising 32 percent year on year (YoY) in Q1 FY24. Solid growth in assets and better asset quality underlined the performance of the non-bank lender. The decline in margins was largely offset by the improvement in operating leverage. After the last quarter, we expressed some doubt about the company’s...