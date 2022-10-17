English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMoneycontrol Research

    Bajaj Auto: Sector tailwinds add to its appeal

    Strong domestic demand, easing of semiconductor chip shortage, and a reasonable valuation— 16.9 times FY24 projected earnings – make it attractive

    Nitin Agrawal
    October 17, 2022 / 10:35 AM IST
    Bajaj Auto: Sector tailwinds add to its appeal

    Bajaj Auto

    PRO Only Highlights
     Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
     Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
     Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

    Highlights Strong domestic demand helps company to arrest the impact of export markets Favourable currency exchange rate, better realisation, product mix help margins Business outlook positive for medium- to long-term Stock trading at reasonable valuation; buy with long-term perspective Bajaj Auto (CMP: Rs 3,570; M Cap: Rs 1,03,318 crore) has posted a significant improvement across all parameters in its Q2FY23 results. The waning impact of semiconductor chips shortage, improvement in domestic demand, rich product mix and operating leverage helped the company to improve its operating...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Buyback buzz in IT even as macro worries run deep

      Oct 14, 2022 / 02:20 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: India must work with Big Tech to ensure free speech, widening wage gap causes concern, demand for two-wheelers dip, banks' policy rate changes impact deposit rates, and more

      Read Now
    • PRO Weekender

      Moneycontrol Pro Weekender | How did we get into this mess? 

      Oct 15, 2022 / 10:30 AM IST

      Economic paradigm shifts are marked by great upheavals. Is it time for India to hold all the levers?

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers