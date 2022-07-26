English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live Today |Option Omega 3.0 Retail Option Virtual Online Conference at 8pm
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMoneycontrol Research

    Axis Bank Q1 FY23: The bank pivots for a profitable journey ahead

    Long-term investors should focus on the decent earnings trajectory that lies ahead of Axis Bank

    Madhuchanda Dey
    July 26, 2022 / 08:51 AM IST
    Axis Bank Q1 FY23: The bank pivots for a profitable journey ahead

    Axis Bank is adequately capitalised and is walking the path of a profitable growth with an endeavour to reach an 18 percent RoE by FY25

    PRO Only Highlights
     Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
     Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
     Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

    Axis Bank (CMP: Rs 727, Market cap: Rs 223,402 crore) delivered a quarter that was steady but devoid of the sparkle of the larger peer private bank. While trading losses dragged down the pre-provision profit, lower provision on improved asset quality shielded the headline profit number. The good news is the improvement in interest margin. This was partially aided by the change in loan mix though it suppressed loan growth. The bank nevertheless continues to drive growth in its focused...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Are emerging markets emerging stronger?

      Jul 25, 2022 / 04:12 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Infosys in watchful mode, what poured cold water on Kotak Bank, Kissinger red flags US’ China policy, reality does for startups and more

      Read Now
    • PRO Weekender

      Moneycontrol Pro Weekender | Domestic investors' faith finally pays off

      Jul 23, 2022 / 11:53 AM IST

      ​This week clearly saw steady support in the form of net inflows from foreign institutional investors as well

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers