Automakers end year on a mixed note

Representative image (Source: Reuters)

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Auto manufacturers posted a mixed set of wholesale monthly numbers for December 2021. The easing of semiconductor chip shortage has helped passenger vehicle (PV) manufacturers post growth on a month-on-month (MoM) basis. Within the PV segment, one emerging trend that is clearly visible is the acceptance of electric vehicles (EVs). The numbers of Tata Motors (TaMo) provide the best clue. The company sold 2,255 units in December 2021, up 439 percent from the same period a year ago. Another highlight within...