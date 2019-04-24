App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMoneycontrol Research
Last Updated : Apr 24, 2019 12:24 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

AU Small Finance Bank Q4 review: Great execution & good outlook

Madhuchanda Dey
Source: Shutterstock
Source: Shutterstock
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Highlights:
- Strong quarter led by core performance
- Robust business growth
- Signs of cost moderation
- Adequate capital to take care of growth

-------------------------------------------------

AU Small Finance Bank ended the year on a good note with a strong performance in Q4 FY19. While overall profit grew 42% year-on-year, it was well supported by 62% surge in net interest income (the difference between interest income and expenses), moderation in costs and lower provision.

The balance sheet is still relatively small suggesting that there is enough headroom for growth without getting impacted by broader macro headwinds. Given the strong management team, diversified asset book, focus on garnering low-cost liability and earnings potential from cost moderation, we see the company as a good long-term play that is likely to outperform most competitors in the medium term and hence an ideal pick in a volatile market.

Key positives

Business growth remained robust with assets under management surging 50% to Rs 24,246 crore, driven by both retail as well as small and mid-corporate loans. The company has maintained this robust asset growth trajectory over the last many quarters.

related news

au1

Source: Company

Asset growth has been well supported by strong growth in disbursement. In FY19, disbursement grew 49% at Rs 16,076 crore. In the quarter under review, disbursement grew by close to 20% to cross Rs 5,000 crore.

While asset growth has been robust, as the book gets diversified, the key to maintaining high profitability lies in garnering relatively lower-cost liability. In the past one-year, deposits have grown 2.5 times to touch Rs 17,079 crore. Interestingly, absolute growth in deposits in the past year has exceeded growth in assets and the share of deposits in total funding has risen to 61% from 43% a year back.

The management has succeeded in maintaining interest margin, thanks to stability in yield on assets and cost of funds, despite the rather challenging funding environment in recent times. Given that the yield on the incremental assets financed by the bank is trending up, we do not expect any imminent pressure on interest margin.

While growing at a very healthy pace, the bank hasn’t on-boarded incremental risk. The ratio of risk weighted assets-to-total assets has in fact declined to 59% from 63% a year back.

The bank had been reporting relatively high cost-to-income ratio as it had up-fronted expenses on conversion into a bank from an NBFC. With the leveraging of investment, C/I ratio is expected to moderate, which should be a kicker for earnings growth. The signs of the same was visible in the quarter under review with the C/I ratio declining to 58% from 61% in Q3.

AU Small Finance Bank has a healthy capital adequacy ratio of 19.3% that should take care of the robust growth that the management is planning in the medium term.

Key negatives

Asset quality has shown no apparent deterioration with reported gross and net NPA at 2% and 1.3%, respectively, at the same level as the previous quarter. However, slippage, i.e. addition to the pool of NPA, was sequentially much higher at Rs 152 crore (as compared to Rs 103 crore in the previous quarter).

While the management's focus has been on garnering deposits, the share of low-cost deposits (CASA) has fallen to 21% from 24% in Q3.

au2

The stock (April 23 closing price: Rs 607, market capitalisation: Rs 17,746 crore) is down almost 19 percent from its 52-week high and 12 percent lower than the level at which Temasek had picked up equity in the company last June.

While the valuation at four times FY21 estimated book looks expensive, if the growth journey continues, the stock is likely to mimic the earnings trajectory, which we expect to be upwards of 30 percent in the next couple of years.
First Published on Apr 24, 2019 12:24 pm

tags #AU Small Finance Bank #Business #Companies #moneycontrol analysis #Moneycontrol Research #Result Analysis #stock recommendation

most popular

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

More From

Akshay Kumar, Narendra Modi full interview: PM gets candid about famil ...

Hurray! Sara Ali Khan roped in opposite Varun Dhawan in Coolie No 1 re ...

Akshay Kumar, Narendra Modi interview: PM takes a dig at Twinkle Khann ...

Exclusive: THIS is where Varun Dhawan is bringing in his 32nd birthday

Arjun Rampal and Gabriella are soon to be parents; list of celebs who ...

Rishabh Pant is back to being a babysitter and this time, for Shikhar ...

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Priya Dutt’s gesture for brother Sanjay Du ...

Happy Birthday Sachin Tendulkar: Reminiscing the Master Blaster's firs ...

Arjun Rampal's girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades pregnant with the coup ...

UP Board Result 2019: Check Your Uttar Pradesh Class 10, 12 Board Resu ...

Xiaomi Redmi 7 Launched in India; Goes on Sale From April 29 And Price ...

41-Year-Old Man From Pune Becomes First Indian to Contest and Win Elec ...

Xiaomi Redmi Y3 Vs Realme 3 Pro: Which is The Best Android Phone Under ...

Asian Boxing Championships: Indian Men Equal Best-Ever Medal Haul, 13 ...

Happy Birthday Varun Dhawan: 10 Stunning Red Carpet Looks

NIA Court Says Can’t Stop Pragya Thakur From Contesting Polls, It’ ...

Sunny Deol, Akshay Kumar’s Presence Has Made ‘Blank’ a Big Film, ...

Delhi Court Stays Non-bailable Warrants Against Kejriwal, Others in De ...

Covering political rallies: The heart is in the villages

Iran threatens to block Strait of Hormuz: How it could impact global o ...

Lok Sabha Polls 2019: From slums to A-list actors' bungalows, here's a ...

Top US officials to hold trade talks next week in Beijing

More detentions as death toll in Sri Lanka attacks rises to 359

CNBC-TV18 Market Live: Sensex range-bound, Nifty around 11,600; ACC sl ...

Lower hedging cost makes borrowing in dollars attractive for companies ...

Indiabulls Real Estate soars 13% on plan to sell London property

Bitcoin jumps to a six-month high as 2019 rally grows

'We should know what the world lost': Victims of Sri Lanka attacks inc ...

Lok Sabha election: AGP's vacillation on citizenship bill, U-turn on a ...

The majority is already with Modi; when the Muslim and Dalit quit eati ...

Game of Thrones season 8 episode 2: Let's accept that Arya Stark's fir ...

CMIE data shows unemployment rate crossed 8% in first three weeks of A ...

Premier League: Tottenham's Christian Eriksen strikes late to seal har ...

The Kolis, one of the oldest fishing communities of Mumbai, face an un ...

Tishani Doshi on Small Days and Nights, writing about marriage and the ...

Xiaomi Redmi Y3, Redmi 7 launched in India, pricing starts at Rs 9,990 ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.