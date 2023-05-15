Asian Paints: Great results do not translate into great prospects

Asian Paints delivered an excellent set of numbers in Q4 FY23.

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights: FY23 decorative volume/value growth pegged at 14-20% Witnessed slowdown in the bath and kitchen business International business continues to suffer due to multiple challenges Capex for FY24 pegged at Rs 2,000 crore EBITDA margin guided to be in the range of 18-20 percent Trades at 49 times FY25 earnings Market leader Asian Paints delivered an excellent set of numbers in Q4 FY23. Volumes came in strong and EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation) margins firmed up on account of a decline in input...