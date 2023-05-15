English
    Asian Paints: Great results do not translate into great prospects

    Growing competition in the paints sector will be a key thing to watch out for as earnings remain volatile

    Sachin Pal
    Neha Gupta
    May 15, 2023 / 10:01 AM IST
    Asian Paints delivered an excellent set of numbers in Q4 FY23.

     Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
     Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
     Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

    Highlights: FY23 decorative volume/value growth pegged at 14-20% Witnessed slowdown in the bath and kitchen business International business continues to suffer due to multiple challenges Capex for FY24 pegged at Rs 2,000 crore EBITDA margin guided to be in the range of 18-20 percent Trades at 49 times FY25 earnings   Market leader Asian Paints delivered an excellent  set of numbers in Q4 FY23. Volumes came in  strong and EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation) margins firmed up on account of a decline in input...

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers