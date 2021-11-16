Ashok Leyland: Demand momentum, product launches to augur well

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Post the severe impact of the second wave of COVID-19, the financial performance of Ashok Leyland (CMP: Rs 151.9; M Cap: Rs 44,680 crore) has improved significantly in the quarter gone by. A strong volume growth, coupled with higher realization, helped the company to post strong revenues. However, commodity-linked cost inflation continues to put pressure on operating profitability. The outlook for the medium to long term looks promising. Demand is expected to gather momentum, with the pickup in economic activities. Further,...