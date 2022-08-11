Adani Ports & SEZ: What will put wind in the sails for the stock?

Adani Ports | CMP: Rs 807 | The stock ended in the red on August 8. Net profit went down 18% at Rs 1,072.4 crore against Rs 1,307 crore (YoY). However, revenue was up 20.6% at Rs 4,638 crore against Rs 3,845 crore (YoY). Its EBITDA was down 31% at Rs 1,809 crore against Rs 2,620 crore (YoY) while margin came in at 38.9% against 57.5% (YoY).

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

The recovery in the core economy and international trade, following the slowing of the Covid pandemic, has hugely benefitted India’s largest ports operator Adani Ports and SEZ. The company’s expanding reach, diversification, cost rationalisation, and other initiatives to integrate ancillary operations are now paying a good dividend. In fiscal 2022, the company had achieved a total volume of around 312 million tonnes. It now targets to hit around 350-360 million tonnes in fiscal 2023. With a recovery in the core...