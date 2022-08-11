English
    Adani Ports & SEZ: What will put wind in the sails for the stock?

    The company expects to maintain growth momentum on the back of a recovery in the ports business

    Jitendra Kumar Gupta
    August 11, 2022 / 05:18 PM IST
    Adani Ports | CMP: Rs 807 | The stock ended in the red on August 8. Net profit went down 18% at Rs 1,072.4 crore against Rs 1,307 crore (YoY). However, revenue was up 20.6% at Rs 4,638 crore against Rs 3,845 crore (YoY). Its EBITDA was down 31% at Rs 1,809 crore against Rs 2,620 crore (YoY) while margin came in at 38.9% against 57.5% (YoY).

    The recovery in the core economy and international trade, following the slowing of the Covid pandemic, has hugely benefitted India’s largest ports operator Adani Ports and SEZ. The company’s expanding reach, diversification, cost rationalisation, and other initiatives to integrate ancillary operations are now paying a good dividend. In fiscal 2022, the company had achieved a total volume of around 312 million tonnes. It now targets to hit around 350-360 million tonnes in fiscal 2023. With a recovery in the core...

