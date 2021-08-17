AC companies: Long-term thesis fully intact after a dull Q1

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

The June quarter results of air conditioner (AC) companies were impacted by a drop in demand during the peak summer season. On a yearly basis, however, the performance saw an improvement as the impact of the second Covid wave on the business was less severe than the national lockdown last year. Quarterly result highlights For Voltas, the second wave of the pandemic dented the business momentum seen in Q4 FY21. However, sales in the unitary cooling products (UCP) segment were largely...