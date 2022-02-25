Moneycontrol PRO presents Traders Carnival – 16th Edition

English
    Moneycontrol News
    February 25, 2022 / 07:52 PM IST
    Traders carnival (Illustration: MoneyControl)


    TRADERS CARNIVAL started on 26th October 2012 in Bangalore, with its first edition. Nine years and 15 Editions later, we are pleased to now announce the 16th Edition of the Carnival.

    This year again, Moneycontrol Pro, in association with Traders Carnival, is streaming the live sessions from 6th to 11th March, 2022. Session recordings will be made available 15-20 working days after the event ends on this page and will be accessible for the next three months only. To know more, click here. 

    Event highlights

    • Options buying, Options selling and On Chain Analysis

    • Paired Option Strategies

    • Trade the markets with Elliot Wave Strategies

    • Risk and Money Management techniques

    • How to trade cryptocurrencies in Cash.  And why should you trade Cryptocurrencies

    • Learn how to trade Bitcoin and altcoin futures

    • Learn the metrics to enter new IDO based projects for potentially attractive multipliers (IDO is the equivalent of IPO in equity)

    • How to avoid ‘rug pull’?

    • Learn five different ways of earning passive income from your Crypto - Staking-Mining-Farming-Lending-Borrowing - all at attractive yield. Get dividends or rewards with your Crypto

    • Join a crypto community and speed up your learning on crypto based projects

    Speakers for the event are Kapil Dhama, Ashish Patel, Sivakumar Jayachandran, Kapil Tandon, Amit Seth, Ashu Madan, Santosh Pasi, Anbu & Rajesh Sriwastava.

    Click here to know the event agenda.

    The 6-day Traders Carnival Event can be accessed by Pro users at 90 percent discounted price, i.e. Rs 9,999 Rs 999.

    Moneycontrol users, who are yet to subscribe to Pro, can access the virtual conference at 30 percent discount, i.e. Rs 9,999 Rs 6,999.

    To book your seat, click here.

    first published: Feb 25, 2022 07:52 pm

