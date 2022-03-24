Moneycontrol PRO and Sharekhan present Investen on Thursday, 24th March, at 8 pm, with Gaurav Chopra on ‘Investment Methodology’

Investen, India’s biggest online conference for stock investors, is here. Some of the best speakers from the investing world will share their deeper investment domain knowledge with retail stock investors during this event.

An exclusive annual event from the Traders Gurukul family, the online conference is based entirely on Stock Investing.

This year, Moneycontrol Pro is also streaming these live webinars on 19-30th March, 2022, from 8 pm to 10 pm daily. You can access the stream here.

Session recordings will be made available 7-10 days after the event end date on this page and will be accessible for the next one month only. To know more, click here.

The event features:

•12 powerful speakers

•12 amazing days of knowledge sharing

In this sixth Investen webinar, watch Gaurav Chopra, Equity Investor, on ‘Investment Methodology’ session.

About Gaurav - Gaurav is an individual investor in the stock markets for the past 10 years.

Gaurav specialises in fundamental analysis, valuation, and investing using Elliot waves & macro - economic themes.

He is a Chartered Accountant and Certified Public Accountant (USA) by qualification.



Valuation of different sectors in stock market - Different sectors need to be valued on different parameters, merely applying PE ratio doesn't work. It is important to know how to value companies operating in various sectors like banking, pharma, infra, hotel, metals, FMCG, auto and IT.



Investment psychology & contrarianism - Howard Marks has said "The swing of the market pendulum causes the herd to buy at high prices and sell at low prices. Thus being part of the herd is a formula for disaster whereas contrarianism at the extremes will avert losses and eventually lead to success". In this context, it is important to develop an investment psychology which can enable an investor in generating sustainable returns in the medium to long run by investing in contrarian and out of flavour themes



The speakers for the event are Gautham Baid, Aniruddha Sarkar, Vivek Mashrani, Vivek Joshi, Devang Jhaveri, Gaurav Chopra, Ravi Jain, Vishal Jadiya, Saket Mehrotra, Prateek Agrawal, Prasenjit Paul and Ashok Devanampriya.

Click here to know more about the event agenda.

The series of 12 webinars can be accessed by Pro users at 90 percent discounted price of Rs 600 (Rs 50 per webinar).

Moneycontrol users, who are yet to subscribe to Pro, can access the webinar series at a 50 percent discount, i.e. Rs 3,000.

To book your seat, click here

Moneycontrol Pro members get access to actionable insights, investment ideas, webinars, interviews, daily technical picks, global news, access to various events and much more.

Currently, you can get access to Pro at Rs 365 for an annual subscription, or Re 1 a day under our Financial Freedom Offer. This is a limited period offer.