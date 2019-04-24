Moneycontrol panel discussion on 'The Road Ahead – What Economy Needs'

With polling underway to elect the 17th Lok Sabha, Moneycontrol organised a panel discussion to find out the key economic issues affecting voters. Titled, 'The Road Ahead – What Economy Needs', Moneycontrol’s Deputy Executive Editor Ravi Krishnan discussed with three eminent economists on the importance of a stable government for economic growth.

The panellists -- Siddhartha Sanyal Chief Economist at Barclays India, Saugata Bhattacharya Chief Economist at Axis Bank and Sachchidanand Shukla Chief Economist at Mahindra Group -- spoke at length on burning issues such as poor jobs data, redistribution of income and fiscal deficit.