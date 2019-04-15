Moneycontrol Flight Price Tracker: Check average airline ticket prices for Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Chennai, Hyderabad

Flight ticket prices between Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru and Kolkata sectors are set to increase in the coming week due to the upcoming long weekend, summer vacations and the recent jet fuel price hike. Cancellations by major airlines like Jet Airways will also impact the spot fares.

"Airfares on major domestic routes have witnessed a considerable increase in price as compared to last year. This hike can be attributed to the upcoming Easter long weekend which is likely to see a lot of travellers opting for short trips to neighbouring destinations and also, as we move closer to summer break, the airfares are expected to increase further. Travellers are therefore advised to book their tickets in advance," said Sharat Dhall, COO (B2C), Yatra.com.

Date Range Routes 2018 2019 April 17-23 Mumbai-Delhi 5,314 7,799 Mumbai-Bengaluru 5,014 4,706 Mumbai-Hyderabad 2,681 4,156 Mumbai-Chennai 3,977 7,073 Mumbai-Kolkata 8,049 7,609 Delhi-Bengaluru 5,286 7,211 Delhi-Chennai 4,496 4,745 Delhi-Kolkata 4,454 5,202

Here's an overview of the spot airfares and flight prices trends to help you find the cheapest flights for airlines such as Jet Airways, IndiGo, Air India, GoAir, Vistara, AirAsia and SpiceJet and also international carriers.