Take a look at these key events

Today

Union government to present the Budget for FY2023-24

One percent fee on BoB credit card rent payments

Old vehicles to be scrapped in Noida

Tata Motors to increase passenger vehicle prices

DTH and cable TV subscribers to see tariff increases

India International Leather Fair to begin in Chennai

Jaipur International Airport to become a ‘silent’ airport

All India Bar Examination hall tickets to be released

TANCET 2023 registrations to begin

Samsung Galaxy S23 series launch

OPEC+ countries to hold a virtual meeting

BCCI, Sachin Tendulkar to felicitate World Cup-winning U19 women’s team

India Manufacturing PMI

FOMC rate decision, US S&P global manufacturing PMI

UK S&P global/CIPS UK manufacturing PMI

Eurozone S&P global, Eurozone manufacturing PMI, CPI, unemployment

Global companies results: Meta Platforms, Hitachi, Nomura, Sumitomo Chemical, GSK

Ind vs Nzl 3rd T20 in Ahmedabad

India companies Q3 results: Ajanta Pharma, Ashok Leyland, Brittania, Gillette, IDFC, Jubilant FoodWorks, Kaya, Raymond, Whirlpool,

Global companies results: Meta Platforms, Novartis AG, Sony Group Corporation, GSK, MetlifeTomorrow

International Optimist Day

Shilas from Nepal for Ram Lalla idol to arrive in Ayodhya

25th annual National HRD conference to begin in Hyderabad

SC lists petitions on 2020 North East Delhi riots

First meeting of G20 employment working group in Jodhpur

First Sustainable Financial Working Group (SFWG) meeting and Youth 20 Inception event in Assam

Teachers recruitment scam: Former WB minister Partha Chatterjee's judicial custody ends

Mumbai municipal corporation BMC's budget presentation

India companies Q3 results: 3i Infotech, Aditya Birla Capital, Apollo Tyre, Bajaj Electricals, Berger Paints, Coromandel, Crompton, Dabur, Godrej Properties, HCC, HDFC, Karnataka bank, Lloyd Steel, Max Health, Mahanagar Gas, Tata Consumer products, Timex, Thomas Cook, titan, Ujjivan SFB, VGuard, Welspun Corp, Zydus Wellness

Global companies results: Apple, Alphabet, Amazon, Merck & Company, Qualcomm, Starbucks, Ford Motor, Cognizant, Deutsche Bank, Harley-Davidson, Prestige Consumer Healthcare

UK BOE rate decision

Eurozone ECB rate decision

US initial jobless claims