    Last Updated : February 01, 2023 / 05:40 AM IST

    Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

    A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

    Moneycontrol News

    • Big Story

      A quick guide to the Economic Survey 2022-23

      The Economic Survey 2022-23 was tabled in Parliament by finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman. The document, prepared by a team of economists led by chief economic adviser V Anantha Nageswaran, analyses developments in the economy in the past year and makes projections for the following year. Here are some of the key takeaways.

    • Watch out

      Take a look at these key events


    • Market Buzz

      MC BudEx gains 1.4% powered by fertiliser, defence stocks

    • Budget Expectations: Real Estate

      Budget 2023: Policy directions to clean up real estate problems

    • Budget Expectations: PE and VC space

      What Budget 2023 can do to end funding winter

    • Economy

      India's Apr-Dec fiscal deficit rises to 9.93 lakh crore, 59.8% of FY23 target

    • Your Money

      Beyond Budget: Five changes in the financial landscape this February you need to consider

