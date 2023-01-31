What Budget 2023 can do to end funding winter

India currently has the third largest fintech market in the world, behind only China and the US.

Funding from private equity (PE) and venture capital (VC) had been a significant driver of growth in India for the past few years, especially in information technology (IT) and IT-related industries. However, 2022 saw a funding winter in India where PE investments fell by 42 percent vis-à-vis 2021. There were several reasons for this slowdown inter alia including the global economic slowdown resulting in PE firms becoming more cautious in their investment strategies. This lack of funding has significant implications for the growth and development of the startup and small business sectors. Without access to capital, startups and small businesses are unable to grow and create new jobs leading to a decrease in the overall economic growth of a country, as well as a decrease in the number of innovative businesses being launched.

The Indian government being mindful of the aforesaid constituted an expert committee chaired by M Damodaran, the former chairman of the Securities and Exchange Board of India, on September 13, 2022 for scaling up venture capital and private equity investments in the country. The Committee whose object was to ‘comprehensively study, using a systems approach, the end-to-end frictions and potential accelerants from regulatory policy and taxation to facilitate ease of investing, as well as to encourage investments in India’, has put forth its recommendations to the central government and Budget 2023 is expected to address these recommendations.

Additionally, some of the asks of the PE/VC sector in Budget 2023 are:

Tax relief: Given the global investment climate, the Indian government can consider providing certain tax incentives for both investors and portfolio companies in the startup and small business sectors. This could include tax credits for investment in new businesses, reduced tax rates for startups, and other measures aimed at reducing the tax burden on the industry.

Ease of regulations: While the Indian government has introduced measures for ease of doing business in the country, Budget 2023 can provide for easier foreign investments in the country. This can be achieved by amending the extant FEMA regime and SEBI regime to ensure easy approvals/registers of investments and foreign investors.

Read More

Research and Development (R&D): Startups and small businesses often struggle to invest in R&D due to a lack of capital. Budget 2023 can provide for government support for R&D such as funding for research and development centres and tax credits for investment in R&D.

Startup and small business support: The current market trends indicate a funding winter for startups and small businesses which would subsist through a substantial part of FY2024. Ideally, the Budget should address this and should provide for the creation of incubators and accelerators, the establishment of networks for startups and small businesses, and the development of programs to support the growth of the industry.

Simplifying Capital Gains System in India: The Indian capital gains tax structure is one of the most complicated in the world and distinguishes between investments in listed and unlisted securities. One of the major asks of the PE/VC industry has been that the capital gains tax structure is simplified and the Indian government should standardise holding periods and equalise tax rates for domestic/foreign investments and across different types of investments (equity, debt, listed or unlisted).

Offshore Listing: Currently, Indian firms can only indirectly access foreign capital markets through American depository receipts (ADRs) or global depository receipts (GDRs). The government can consider allowing certain sectors/companies to list directly on foreign exchange. Listing directly on foreign bourses would provide better valuations, particularly for technology-driven Indian companies.

Catch Moneycontrol's full coverage of Budget 2023 here

Clarification to Press Note 3: In April 2020, the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade, Ministry of Commerce and Industry, by way of Press Note No.3 (2020 Series) set out an approval requirement for any foreign investments made by (i) any entity based in any bordering country of India; or (ii) any beneficial owner of the investment situated in or citizen of any bordering country of India. However, neither Press Note 3 nor the Foreign Exchange Management Act, 1999 specified the threshold for identifying ‘Beneficial Ownership’. In the absence of such clarity, the industry has considered an ownership threshold ranging from 10 percent to 25 percent for the purposes of determination of ‘beneficial ownership’. The government may consider clarifying the threshold for beneficial ownership in the Budget.

E-commerce sectors: The growth of the e-commerce sector has resulted in heavy scrutiny by Indian regulators through tax and exchange control regulations. One of the key changes was the introduction of the equalisation levy on e-commerce operators in relation to the online sale of goods or services. The e-commerce industry which has faced a challenging 2022 has sought a few qualifiers to limit the scope of the equalization levy and expects the Budget to provide the same.

Clarification on Digital Lending: The RBI through the digital lending guidelines issued vide notification dated September 02, 2022, now regulates shadow lending/lending through digital means. The most prominent and noteworthy feature of this arrangement is the concept of first loss default guarantee (FLDG) wherein lending service providers agree to underwrite a certain portion of the risk of the regulated entity by guaranteeing repayment by the borrower up to a certain extent. Under the digital lending guidelines, the RBI has allowed regulated entities to enter into FLDG arrangements only by way of synthetic securitisation contained in para (6)(c) of the Master Direction – Reserve Bank of India (Securitisation of Standard Assets) Directions, 2021 dated September 24, 2021 (“Master Direction on Securitisation). However, synthetic securitisation has itself been put under the bucket of prohibited securitisation activities under the Master Direction on Securitisation which leads to a lack of clarity with respect to the legality of the aforesaid FLDG arrangements. Several market players have sought clarification on this arrangement from the RBI. The government may consider clarifying the ambit of FLDG in the Budget.

The aforesaid asks are aimed at promoting a more inclusive and sustainable development path for startups and small businesses and the overall growth of the PE/VC space. However, it remains to be seen how effectively these measures will be accepted and implemented, and impact the Indian economy and industry.