Automobile

BMW to have the most extensive EV portfolio in India, says India CEO Vikram Pawah

BMW India CEO Vikram Pawah, buoyant about the company’s EV prospects in the country, said it has introduced BMW i4 electric sedan said to be the longest-range EV in the country, at up to 590 km. The India head of the German luxury carmaker also said they are building a charging network in a phased manner. Read the full interview here.