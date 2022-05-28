English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Attend Algo Convention Live, 2 Days & 12+ Speakers at best offer Rs.999/-, exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Last Updated : May 28, 2022 / 07:25 AM IST

    Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

    A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

    Moneycontrol News

    • Market Buzz

      Average Nifty 50 stock offers 26% upside after sharp decline in 2022

      Nifty 50 stocks on average have fallen more than 22% from their recent highs. The price drop has made their valuations reasonable, with Nifty 50 stocks now trading 20% below the average of price targets set by analysts, Bloomberg data showed. Investors with a more optimistic disposition could contend that the average Nifty 50 stock currently offers an upside of 26 percent over their fair value, which is the average of their price targets. The argument is strengthened by the fact that the earnings per share estimate for Nifty 50 companies has been modestly upgraded over the past two months, suggesting that investors remain bullish on earnings growth potential. Read here.

    • Watch out

      Take a look at these key events

      Today:
      PM Modi to attend a conclave on cooperative sector at Gandhinagar
      iVOOMi S1 electric scooter test rides to begin in India
      Tomorrow:
      Indian students of Chinese medical colleges to organise mass gathering at Jantar Mantar, Delhi
      President Ram Nath Kovind to attend Ayurveda conference in Ujjain
      IPL 2022 final: Aamir Khan to unveil on television during 2nd strategic timeout trailer of his upcoming film ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’

      Mumbai International Film Festival, featuring documentaries, short fiction and animation films, to begin

      Close

    • Big Story

      RBI annual report | Bank frauds got smaller in FY22

      Banks reported 9,103 frauds in FY22 involving Rs 60,414 crore. In comparison, frauds reported in FY21 were 7,359 but the amount was Rs 1.38 lakh crore. Does this mean bankers have gotten smarter, armed with technology and faster surveillance? Read here to know more

    • Automobile

      BMW to have the most extensive EV portfolio in India, says India CEO Vikram Pawah

      BMW India CEO Vikram Pawah, buoyant about the company’s EV prospects in the country, said it has introduced BMW i4 electric sedan said to be the longest-range EV in the country, at up to 590 km. The India head of the German luxury carmaker also said they are building a charging network in a phased manner. Read the full interview here.

    • Your Money

      How to manage your portfolio in times of high inflation

      Despite the RBI’s measures to control inflation, things may not improve quickly. Rising interest rates will lead to volatility in markets. Here’s what you can do to keep your portfolio going. Read here.

    • Tech Tattle

      Asus BR1100 Review: A surprisingly good entry level laptop

      Asus BR1100, a budget laptop at a starting price of Rs 24,999 in India, is specifically designed for kids. It isn’t meant to be all-powerful but offers an overall affordable package that can handle all educational tasks. Read more here.

    • Tailpiece

      'How to murder your husband' author found guilty of killing her husband

      A US romance novelist who wrote an essay entitled "How To Murder Your Husband" has been convicted of killing her husband. A jury in Portland, Oregon, took just eight hours to return a guilty verdict against Nancy Crampton Brophy for shooting dead Daniel Brophy. Read here.

    tags #Asus BR1100 #Banks #BMW i4 #Indian stocks #inflation #MC Essential #MC essentials #Moneycontrol Daily

    Must Listen

    Simply Save Podcast | “Women have an eye for detail, are loaded with EQ, which is a deadly combination.”

    Simply Save Podcast | “Women have an eye for detail, are loaded with EQ, which is a deadly combination.”

    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.