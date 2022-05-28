Last Updated : May 28, 2022 / 07:25 AM IST
Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7
A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.
Market Buzz
Average Nifty 50 stock offers 26% upside after sharp decline in 2022
Nifty 50 stocks on average have fallen more than 22% from their recent highs. The price drop has made their valuations reasonable, with Nifty 50 stocks now trading 20% below the average of price targets set by analysts, Bloomberg data showed. Investors with a more optimistic disposition could contend that the average Nifty 50 stock currently offers an upside of 26 percent over their fair value, which is the average of their price targets. The argument is strengthened by the fact that the earnings per share estimate for Nifty 50 companies has been modestly upgraded over the past two months, suggesting that investors remain bullish on earnings growth potential. Read here.
Watch out
Take a look at these key eventsToday:
Mumbai International Film Festival, featuring documentaries, short fiction and animation films, to begin
Big Story
RBI annual report | Bank frauds got smaller in FY22
Banks reported 9,103 frauds in FY22 involving Rs 60,414 crore. In comparison, frauds reported in FY21 were 7,359 but the amount was Rs 1.38 lakh crore. Does this mean bankers have gotten smarter, armed with technology and faster surveillance? Read here to know more
Automobile
BMW to have the most extensive EV portfolio in India, says India CEO Vikram Pawah
BMW India CEO Vikram Pawah, buoyant about the company’s EV prospects in the country, said it has introduced BMW i4 electric sedan said to be the longest-range EV in the country, at up to 590 km. The India head of the German luxury carmaker also said they are building a charging network in a phased manner. Read the full interview here.
Your Money
How to manage your portfolio in times of high inflation
Despite the RBI’s measures to control inflation, things may not improve quickly. Rising interest rates will lead to volatility in markets. Here’s what you can do to keep your portfolio going. Read here.
Tech Tattle
Asus BR1100 Review: A surprisingly good entry level laptop
Asus BR1100, a budget laptop at a starting price of Rs 24,999 in India, is specifically designed for kids. It isn’t meant to be all-powerful but offers an overall affordable package that can handle all educational tasks. Read more here.
Tailpiece
'How to murder your husband' author found guilty of killing her husband
A US romance novelist who wrote an essay entitled "How To Murder Your Husband" has been convicted of killing her husband. A jury in Portland, Oregon, took just eight hours to return a guilty verdict against Nancy Crampton Brophy for shooting dead Daniel Brophy. Read here.
Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.