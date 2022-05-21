Watch Out

Take a look at these key events

MHA writes to states, UTs to observe Anti-Terrorism DayAustralians go to the polls to decide who will run the country for the next three yearsNEET-PG examination for academic year 2022-23PM Modi to host entire Indian Deaflympics 2021 contingent at his residenceRBI's hike in CRR by 50 basis points to 4.5%, to come into effectThree municipal corporations of Delhi to be formally mergedFrench Open 2022 begins at Roland Garros in ParisWorld Economic Forum (WEF) 2022 meeting in Davos, Switzerland

WHO to discuss a possible Global Pandemic Treaty at 75th World Health Assembly in Geneva, Switzerland