Market Buzz
S&P 500 on pace to confirm bear market
The benchmark S&P 500 index is trading down 20% from its January 3 record close in volatile trading on Friday, as investors fretted over the impact of rising inflation on earnings and the fallout of interest rate hikes on economic growth. Read more.
Big Story
Global stagflation fears point to more pain for Indian rupee, say experts
The rupee may continue weakening against the US dollar and even test a fresh low as global stagflation fears are likely to cause a flight of capital from emerging economies including India, experts say. Read more here.
Watch Out
Take a look at these key eventsToday:
WHO to discuss a possible Global Pandemic Treaty at 75th World Health Assembly in Geneva, Switzerland
Monkeypox Spreads
Monkeypox virus: Symptoms, treatment & prevention
Monkeypox, a rare viral disease primarily associated with the tropical rainforests of Central and West Africa, is hitting the international headlines after cases were discovered in Europe and in the US. No case has been so far been detected in India, where no active surveillance effort has been mounted yet against monkeypox. Read more here.
Your Money
How NPS' active and auto allocation choices work
For those with greater risk appetite and financial knowledge, the National Pension System (NPS) is emerging as an attractive retirement-saving avenue. Read on to understand the investment choices that NPS offers and how to select the one best suited for you.
Tech Tattle
OnePlus Nord 2T makes its European debut
OnePlus Nord 2T, from the looks of things, seems like an upgraded version of the Nord 2 that was launched last year. It comes out with MediaTek Dimensity 1300 SoC, 90Hz AMOLED display, 80W charging. Read more of its features here.
Tailpiece
Woman charged $40 for crying during doctor’s appointment, Twitter outraged
A US woman says her younger sister was charged $40 for crying during a doctor’s visitor. Camille Johnson, a YouTuber based in Brooklyn, New York, revealed that her sister had been struggling with a rare health condition and went to see a doctor. More here
