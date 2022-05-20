Watch out

Take a look at these key events

eMudhra's IPO opensGyanvapi Masjid Case: SC adjourns hearing till todayPM Modi to address BJP national office bearers' meeting in JaipurAustralia goes to polls to decide who will run the country for the next 3 yrsNEET-PG examination for academic year 2022-23 scheduled to take placePM Modi to host entire Indian Deaflympics 2021 contingent at his residence

RBI's hike in CRR by 50 basis points to 4.5 per cent, to come into effect