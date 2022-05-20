English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Attend Algo Convention Live, 2 Days & 12+ Speakers at best offer Rs.999/-, exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Last Updated : May 20, 2022 / 06:08 AM IST

    Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

    A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

    Moneycontrol News

    • Market Buzz

      US stocks struggling again

      Wall Street stocks opened mostly lower Thursday, as markets struggled to rebound from the sell-off in the prior session amid worries about inflation and slowing growth. More here

    • Watch out

      Take a look at these key events

      Today:
      eMudhra's IPO opens
      Gyanvapi Masjid Case: SC adjourns hearing till today
      PM Modi to address BJP national office bearers' meeting in Jaipur
      Tomorrow:
      Australia goes to polls to decide who will run the country for the next 3 yrs
      NEET-PG examination for academic year 2022-23 scheduled to take place
      PM Modi to host entire Indian Deaflympics 2021 contingent at his residence

      RBI's hike in CRR by 50 basis points to 4.5 per cent, to come into effect

      Close

    • Big Story

      Mine has been a lone voice in MPC, says Jayanth Varma

      In his comments in the MPC minutes, Varma had said the logic of a 40 bp rate cut was not clear to him. He says he believes a decisive rate action can subdue the unpleasant inflationary episode we are witnessing currently, and bring inflation down to target. Exclusive interview here.

    • Coronavirus Check

      India’s first case of Omicron subvariant BA.4 detected in Hyderabad

      The first case of BA.4 subvariant of Omicron has been detected in India in Hyderabad through India’s COVID-19 genomic surveillance programme. This sub-variant, along with another subvariant BA.5, has been causing a major wave of fresh coronavirus infections in South Africa. BA.4 has also been reported in several other countries including the US and the UK. More here.

    • Tech Tattle

      More than 4 million PCs sold in India for 3rd successive quarter

      The Indian PC market sold 4.3 million units between January and March 2022, as demand for personal computers continues to grow, the latest International Data Corporation (IDC) figures show. Of the 4.3 million units, 3.1 million were laptops. The desktop segment accounted for nearly a million units, the first time since the third quarter of 2014. Let's find out more here

    • Your Money

      10 sectors where small-cap mutual fund managers went on a treasure hunt

      Over the past two and a half years, COVID-19 impacted businesses across the world and reshaped the way they operate. Many sectors have become 'flavours of the season' while many fell out of favour. Here are the sectors most preferred by small-cap fund managers. Data as on April 30, 2022. More here

    • Tailpiece

      Amber Heard gifted knife to Johnny Depp in 2012. Lawyers ask why

      The 36-year-old Actor Amber Heard was subjected to tense cross-examination by Johnny Depp’s lawyer. She was grilled over her allegations that he violently abused her multiple times. As jurors were shown a knife that Heard gifted Depp in 2012, his attorney questioned why she would give it to her husband at a time when he was allegedly abusing her. More here

    tags #MC daily #mc essential 7 #MC essentials #Moneycontrol Daily #Moneycontrol essential 7 #your essential 7

    Must Listen

    Simply Save Podcast | “Women have an eye for detail, are loaded with EQ, which is a deadly combination.”

    Simply Save Podcast | “Women have an eye for detail, are loaded with EQ, which is a deadly combination.”

    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.