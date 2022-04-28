English
    Last Updated : April 28, 2022 / 06:19 AM IST

    Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

    A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

    Moneycontrol News

    • Market Buzz

      Wall Street edges higher on strong earnings from Microsoft, Visa

      U.S. stocks edged higher on Wednesday, as strong earnings from Microsoft and Visa lifted investor spirits dented by concerns around slowing global growth and a more aggressive monetary policy. More here

    • Watch out

      Take a look at these key events

      Today:
      PM Modi to inaugurate seven cancer hospitals in Assam
      CBSE online payment system for teachers to open
      MEA S Jaishankar to visit Dhaka
      Tomorrow:
      Tata Motors to take the wraps off its next electric vehicle
      Kangana Ranaut starrer Dhaakad trailer to be unveiled

      Poco M4 5G India launch

      Close

    • Big Story

      LIC IPO | Fair and attractive valuation to draw retail investors significantly: DIPAM secretary

      Tuhin Kanta Pandey, secretary of the department of investment and public asset management (DIPAM), on 27 April said the government expects significant retail participation for the public issue of country's largest insurer, Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC). More here

    • Coronavirus Check

      COVID-19 vaccination of all eligible children at earliest priority for govt: PM Modi

      COVID vaccination of all eligible children at the earliest is a priority for the government and specialised programmes will need to be conducted for it in schools, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday. More here

    • Tech Tattle

      iQOO Z6 Pro 5G, iQOO Z6 4G launched in India: All you need to know

      The iQOO Z6 Pro 5G and the 4G version of the iQOO Z6 have officially been unveiled in India. The iQOO Z6 Pro 5G and iQOO Z6 are both powered by Snapdragon chipsets and come with sizeable batteries, fast charging support, and AMOLED panels. More here

    • Auto

      JLR launches innovation strategy to accelerate modern luxury vision

      Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) on Wednesday said it has initiated "Open Innovation strategy", to accelerate next-generation technology and sustainability to support its modern luxury vision for the business, its partners, and customers. More here

    • Tailpiece

      Man finds 60-year-old McDonald’s meal inside bathroom wall, says fries were ‘perfectly crispy’

      A man in US’s Illinois found a 60-year-old McDonald’s meal in his bathroom wall during renovation. Rob said he was surprised by the smell of the ancient fast food and especially by the half-eaten fries which he said were still “perfectly crispy”. More here

