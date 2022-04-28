Last Updated : April 28, 2022 / 06:19 AM IST
Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7
A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.
Market Buzz
Wall Street edges higher on strong earnings from Microsoft, Visa
U.S. stocks edged higher on Wednesday, as strong earnings from Microsoft and Visa lifted investor spirits dented by concerns around slowing global growth and a more aggressive monetary policy. More here
Watch out
Take a look at these key eventsToday:
Poco M4 5G India launch
Big Story
LIC IPO | Fair and attractive valuation to draw retail investors significantly: DIPAM secretary
Tuhin Kanta Pandey, secretary of the department of investment and public asset management (DIPAM), on 27 April said the government expects significant retail participation for the public issue of country's largest insurer, Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC). More here
Coronavirus Check
COVID-19 vaccination of all eligible children at earliest priority for govt: PM Modi
COVID vaccination of all eligible children at the earliest is a priority for the government and specialised programmes will need to be conducted for it in schools, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday. More here
Tech Tattle
iQOO Z6 Pro 5G, iQOO Z6 4G launched in India: All you need to know
The iQOO Z6 Pro 5G and the 4G version of the iQOO Z6 have officially been unveiled in India. The iQOO Z6 Pro 5G and iQOO Z6 are both powered by Snapdragon chipsets and come with sizeable batteries, fast charging support, and AMOLED panels. More here
Auto
JLR launches innovation strategy to accelerate modern luxury vision
Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) on Wednesday said it has initiated "Open Innovation strategy", to accelerate next-generation technology and sustainability to support its modern luxury vision for the business, its partners, and customers. More here
Tailpiece
Man finds 60-year-old McDonald’s meal inside bathroom wall, says fries were ‘perfectly crispy’
A man in US’s Illinois found a 60-year-old McDonald’s meal in his bathroom wall during renovation. Rob said he was surprised by the smell of the ancient fast food and especially by the half-eaten fries which he said were still “perfectly crispy”. More here
