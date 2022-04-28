Tech Tattle

iQOO Z6 Pro 5G, iQOO Z6 4G launched in India: All you need to know

The iQOO Z6 Pro 5G and the 4G version of the iQOO Z6 have officially been unveiled in India. The iQOO Z6 Pro 5G and iQOO Z6 are both powered by Snapdragon chipsets and come with sizeable batteries, fast charging support, and AMOLED panels. More here