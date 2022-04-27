Last Updated : April 27, 2022 / 06:09 AM IST
Market Buzz
Equities retreat as Wall Street eyes tech earnings, growth worries linger
World shares gave back earlier gains on Tuesday and Wall Street fell, as investors awaited Big Tech earnings and worries over global growth lingered. More here
Watch out
Take a look at these key eventsToday:
MEA S Jaishankar to visit Dhaka
Big Story
LIC IPO price band set at Rs 902-949, discount of Rs 60 for policyholders: Govt sources
The price band for the initial public offering of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has been set at Rs 902 to Rs 949, with a discount of Rs 60 for policyholders, CNBC TV18 learnt from government sources on April 26. More here
Coronavirus Check
Covaxin approved for restricted emergency use in children aged 6-12 years
The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) has granted restricted emergency-use authorisation to Bharat Biotech's Covaxin for children in the 6-12 age group. More here
Tech Tattle
Nokia G21 launched in India with 5050 mAh Battery
Nokia has unveiled a new budget smartphone in India in its G series. The Nokia G21 arrives with a high refresh rate screen, a triple-camera setup, clean stock Android, and a large battery. The Nokia G21 also comes with OZO Spatial Audio capture support. More here
Auto
Tata Motors all set to take the wraps off its next electric vehicle on April 29
Tata Passenger Electric Mobility is preparing to roll out a new electric vehicle as the wholly owned EV subsidiary of Tata Motors has announced the launch in a series of tweets over the past few days. More here
Tailpiece
This restaurant was shut down for preparing samosas in toilet for 30 years
Authorities in Saudi Arabia shut down an eatery after discovering that it had been making samosas and other snacks in toilets for more than 30 years, Gulf News reported. More here
