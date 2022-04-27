English
    Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

    • Market Buzz

      Equities retreat as Wall Street eyes tech earnings, growth worries linger

      World shares gave back earlier gains on Tuesday and Wall Street fell, as investors awaited Big Tech earnings and worries over global growth lingered. More here

    • Watch out

      Take a look at these key events

      Today:
      iQOO Z6 Pro to be launched in India
      Depositors of Lucknow cooperative bank to get money from DICGC
      PM Modi to chair meeting to review nationwide COVID-19 spike
      Tomorrow:
      PM Modi to inaugurate seven cancer hospitals in Assam
      CBSE online payment system for teachers to open

      MEA S Jaishankar to visit Dhaka

    • Big Story

      LIC IPO price band set at Rs 902-949, discount of Rs 60 for policyholders: Govt sources

      The price band for the initial public offering of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has been set at Rs 902 to Rs 949, with a discount of Rs 60 for policyholders, CNBC TV18 learnt from government sources on April 26. More here

    • Coronavirus Check

      Covaxin approved for restricted emergency use in children aged 6-12 years

      The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) has granted restricted emergency-use authorisation to Bharat Biotech's Covaxin for children in the 6-12 age group. More here

    • Tech Tattle

      Nokia G21 launched in India with 5050 mAh Battery

      Nokia has unveiled a new budget smartphone in India in its G series. The Nokia G21 arrives with a high refresh rate screen, a triple-camera setup, clean stock Android, and a large battery. The Nokia G21 also comes with OZO Spatial Audio capture support. More here

    • Auto

      Tata Motors all set to take the wraps off its next electric vehicle on April 29

      Tata Passenger Electric Mobility is preparing to roll out a new electric vehicle as the wholly owned EV subsidiary of Tata Motors has announced the launch in a series of tweets over the past few days. More here

    • Tailpiece

      This restaurant was shut down for preparing samosas in toilet for 30 years

      Authorities in Saudi Arabia shut down an eatery after discovering that it had been making samosas and other snacks in toilets for more than 30 years, Gulf News reported. More here

