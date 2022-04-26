English
    Tata Motors all set to take the wraps off its next electric vehicle on April 29

    Tata Motors recently revealed ambitions to introduce 10 electric cars in India over the next five years, spanning a variety of classes.

    Moneycontrol News
    April 26, 2022 / 10:25 AM IST
    The Tata Nexon EV has generally been received well.

    The Tata Nexon EV has generally been received well.

     
     
    Tata Passenger Electric Mobility is preparing to roll out a new electric vehicle as the wholly owned EV subsidiary of Tata Motors has announced the launch in a series of tweets over the past few days.

    In the latest tweet, the company announced its new EV is set for global debut on April 29.

     

     

    Tata Motors hasn't given any specifics but the company could reveal Altroz EV, an improved Nexon EV, or a completely new vehicle.

    The Altroz EV concept was unveiled for the first time at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show. The electric hatchback was also on show at the 2020 Auto Expo. The Altroz EV's features are unknown.

    To differentiate itself from the standard model, the new Altroz EV is likely to receive some design alterations and could clock roughly 300 kilometres on a single charge.

    Also Read: Tata Motors hands over 101 EVs to customers in Tamil Nadu

    Furthermore, it may charge from zero to 80 percent in 60 minutes.

    On the other hand, a long-range Nexon EV if launched could feature a 40 kWh battery offering more than 400 kilometres on a single charge.

    Also Read: Tata Motors hikes passenger vehicle prices by 1.1 percent

    Tata Motors recently revealed ambitions to introduce 10 electric cars in India over the next five years, spanning a variety of classes.



    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Altroz EV #Electric Vehicle #EV #Nexon EV #Tata Motors
    first published: Apr 26, 2022 10:25 am
