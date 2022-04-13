Last Updated : April 13, 2022 / 06:12 AM IST
Market Buzz
Wall Street rises as growth stocks bounce after inflation data
The Nasdaq led the charge on Wall Street on Tuesday after data showed inflation rose largely in line with estimates, lifting growth stocks that were hammered by a surge in Treasury yields on expectations of aggressive US interest rate hikes. More here
Watch out
Take a look at these key eventsToday:
PM Modi to unveil museum that commemorates India's top leaders
Big Story
CPI inflation rockets to 17-month high of 6.95% in March from 6.07% in February
India's retail inflation jumped to a 17-month high of 6.95 percent in March from 6.07 percent in February, according to data released on April 12 by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation. More here
Coronavirus Check
After initial hiccup, many private hospitals start offering COVID-19 vaccine booster doses
With both Serum Institute of India and Bharat Biotech asking private hospitals to start offering COVID-19 vaccine booster shots at revised rates, promising that the price differential would be compensated through free doses later, healthcare providers have now decided to join the drive. More here
Tech Tattle
Sony, Kirkbi invest $2 billion in Epic Games
Epic Games has raised $2 billion in funding from Sony Group Corporation and Kirkbi, the holding and investment company of the Lego group, the Fortnite franchise creator has said. More here
Auto
Honda says to spend $64 billion on R&D as it revs up electric ambitions
Japan's Honda Motor Co Ltd plans to spend 8 trillion yen ($64 billion) on research and development over the next 10 years as it aims to roll out more than 30 electric vehicle models globally by 2030. More here
Tailpiece
Domestic patent filings outnumber international applicants in India for the first time in 11 years
For the first time in 11 years, the number of domestic patent filings has exceeded international patent filings in India in the three months to March 2022. More here
