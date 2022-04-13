English
    Last Updated : April 13, 2022 / 06:12 AM IST

    Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

    A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

    Moneycontrol News

    • Market Buzz

      Wall Street rises as growth stocks bounce after inflation data

      The Nasdaq led the charge on Wall Street on Tuesday after data showed inflation rose largely in line with estimates, lifting growth stocks that were hammered by a surge in Treasury yields on expectations of aggressive US interest rate hikes. More here

    • Watch out

      Take a look at these key events

      Today:
      Motorola Moto G22 arrives in India
      Puducherry beach festival begins
      Parts of Bengaluru to face power cuts
      Tomorrow:
      Ambedkar Jayanti celebrations
      Four-day long bank holidays to begin

      PM Modi to unveil museum that commemorates India's top leaders

      Close

    • Big Story

      CPI inflation rockets to 17-month high of 6.95% in March from 6.07% in February

      India's retail inflation jumped to a 17-month high of 6.95 percent in March from 6.07 percent in February, according to data released on April 12 by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation. More here

    • Coronavirus Check

      After initial hiccup, many private hospitals start offering COVID-19 vaccine booster doses

      With both Serum Institute of India and Bharat Biotech asking private hospitals to start offering COVID-19 vaccine booster shots at revised rates, promising that the price differential would be compensated through free doses later, healthcare providers have now decided to join the drive. More here

    • Tech Tattle

      Sony, Kirkbi invest $2 billion in Epic Games

      Epic Games has raised $2 billion in funding from Sony Group Corporation and Kirkbi, the holding and investment company of the Lego group, the Fortnite franchise creator has said. More here

    • Auto

      Honda says to spend $64 billion on R&D as it revs up electric ambitions

      Japan's Honda Motor Co Ltd plans to spend 8 trillion yen ($64 billion) on research and development over the next 10 years as it aims to roll out more than 30 electric vehicle models globally by 2030. More here

    • Tailpiece

      Domestic patent filings outnumber international applicants in India for the first time in 11 years

      For the first time in 11 years, the number of domestic patent filings has exceeded international patent filings in India in the three months to March 2022. More here

