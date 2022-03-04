Last Updated : March 04, 2022 / 06:19 AM IST
Market Buzz
Dow, S&P 500 extend gains as markets monitor Ukraine
Wall Street stocks opened mostly higher Thursday, extending the positive momentum from the prior session as investors weighed Ukraine developments and the likely moderation of monetary tightening efforts. Markets greeted remarks from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell that he favoured a more modest increase in Fed interest rates. More here
Watch out
Take a look at these key eventsToday:
Jaipur Lit Festival begins
Big Story
Oil hits almost decade high before Iran throttles rally
Oil prices climbed to almost $120 a barrel on Thursday, their highest in nearly a decade, as sanctions disrupted Russian oil sales but the rally lost some of its fizz on rising prospects for an Iran nuclear deal that could add extra supplies. More here
Coronavirus Check
Districts with over 10% rate down to 29
Senior health authorities on March 3 highlighted that over the last three weeks, the number of districts reporting more than a 10 percent COVID-19 test positivity rate (TPR) in India has come down from 141 to 29. During the same period, the number of districts reporting a TPR of five to 10 percent has come down from 161 to 34. More here
Tech Tattle
Here's our list of best compact smartphones in India
Asus recently launched the 8z in India, which is more or less the Zenfone 8 that was unveiled last year. The launch of the Asus 8z in India has added yet another compact smartphone to the list of already available handsets in the country. So, we’ve decided to list out some of the best compact smartphones in India. More here
Auto
Mercedes-Maybach S-Class limousine launched
Mercedes-Benz India launched the all-new Mercedes-Maybach S-Class limousine in India, with both the directly imported S680 and the locally assembled S580 launched simultaneously. The Maybach S-Class marks the first ultra-luxurious launch for the brand, which will not only import but also locally assemble other flagship products like the all-electric EQS. More here
Tailpiece
Stunning pics by Sony World Photography Awards 2022 finalists
World Wildlife Day 2022: Photographers Oana Baković from Romania, Federico Borella from Italy, and Milan Radisics from Hungary are the finalists of the 2022 professional competition. More here
