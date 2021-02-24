English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
#Ep 5: The Consistent Compounders Show :Stay tuned to catch Saurabh Mukherjea in conversation with Sohini Andani, Fund Manager, SBI Mutual Fund.
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Monetise and modernise our mantra, govt has no business to be in business: PM Modi

The government plans to monetise around 100 underutilised and unutilised public assets in the near future, Modi said, adding that the move would create an investment opportunity of around Rs 2.5 trillion.

Moneycontrol News
February 24, 2021 / 06:29 PM IST
File image: Prime Minister Narendra Modi

File image: Prime Minister Narendra Modi

"Monetise and modernise" is the strategy of the Union government, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said at a webinar on divestment on February 24. The government is primarily tasked with facilitating development and designing policies, and not to do business, Modi said.

"The government has no business to be in business," he said, adding that the plan is to monetise around 100 state-owned assets which are unutilised or underutilised.

An investment opportunity of Rs 2.5 trillion would be opened up for the private sector when these assets would be up for monetisation, Modi stated.

"The government is going ahead with the mantra of 'monetise and modernise'. When the government monetises, that space is filled by the private sector of the country. The private sector brings investment and best global practices with them," he added.

When the government engages in business it leads to losses, the prime minister stressed, adding that the government is bound by rules and may not be able to take bold commercial decisions akin to the private sector.

Close

Related stories

Resources of the government are also constrained when the government does business, Modi said, adding that efficient bureaucrats are then required to be deputed to run public sector units.

"There was a different time when public sector enterprises were established and the needs were also different. There is always scope to reform the policy which was good 50-60 years ago. Now when we are bringing reform, our aim is to optimally utilise public money," he said.

The government would, however, continue to support those public sector enterprises which are of strategic importance or continue to play a key role in their respective sectors, Modi added.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Business #disinvestment #divestment #Narendra Modi #privatisation #public sector units
first published: Feb 24, 2021 06:29 pm

Must Listen

D-Street Talk | Possible to make a backup exchange to safeguard traders in times of glitch: Dipan Mehta

D-Street Talk | Possible to make a backup exchange to safeguard traders in times of glitch: Dipan Mehta

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.