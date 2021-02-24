Monetise and modernise our mantra, govt has no business to be in business: PM Modi

File image: Prime Minister Narendra Modi

"Monetise and modernise" is the strategy of the Union government, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said at a webinar on divestment on February 24. The government is primarily tasked with facilitating development and designing policies, and not to do business, Modi said.

"The government has no business to be in business," he said, adding that the plan is to monetise around 100 state-owned assets which are unutilised or underutilised.

An investment opportunity of Rs 2.5 trillion would be opened up for the private sector when these assets would be up for monetisation, Modi stated.

"The government is going ahead with the mantra of 'monetise and modernise'. When the government monetises, that space is filled by the private sector of the country. The private sector brings investment and best global practices with them," he added.

When the government engages in business it leads to losses, the prime minister stressed, adding that the government is bound by rules and may not be able to take bold commercial decisions akin to the private sector.

Resources of the government are also constrained when the government does business, Modi said, adding that efficient bureaucrats are then required to be deputed to run public sector units.

"There was a different time when public sector enterprises were established and the needs were also different. There is always scope to reform the policy which was good 50-60 years ago. Now when we are bringing reform, our aim is to optimally utilise public money," he said.

The government would, however, continue to support those public sector enterprises which are of strategic importance or continue to play a key role in their respective sectors, Modi added.